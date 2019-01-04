Sunderland weather forecast: Temperatures plummet close to freezing as cold weather alert issued

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, with a peak temperature of just 6C.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day

The Met Office has issued a cold weather alert for Sunderland as temperatures plummet. This level 2 alert covers Yorkshire and the Humber, the North West, North East and the West Midlands.

The Met Office alert said: “There is a 60% probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 0900 on Thursday 03 Jan and 0000 on Saturday 05 Jan in parts of England.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be chilly with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach 5C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon Sunderland will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 6C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark and cool, with the temperature dipping to 4C by 8pm.

The temperature overnight will dip to 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be continue to see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of 5C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general for Friday 18 Jan 2019 to Friday 1 Feb, “Most of the UK is likely to start this period with predominantly wet and windy weather, and a chance of heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north,” said the Met Office.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. In the south though, the weather is likely to be on the mild side.

Towards the end of January, however, there is an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.”

“This cold spell is by no means certain though, and in any case, some milder, wet and windy interludes are likely during this period.”