Sunderland weather forecast: Temperatures plummet close to freezing as cold front hits Sunderland

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, rain, some sunny spells and close to freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will plummet today as a cold front comes in from the east, with an overnight temperature as low as 3C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

A mixture of light and heavy rain will hit until around 12pm, by which time the temperature will have reached its peak of 6C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see a mixture of some sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature remaining at 6C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature beginning to dip after 7pm, cooling to 4C by 9pm. The temperature overnight will then cool to 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see heavy rain throughout the day, continuing into the late evening. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

According to the Met Office, on Thursday “Early mist and fog will gradually lift, with a cloudy day following. Staying rather cold, with further showers throughout, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain.”

Friday to Sunday in the North East will be “Rather cloudy through the period, with showers moving in from the North Sea at times. Temperature recovering to near normal for November, with overnight frost generally limited to higher ground.”