Sunderland weather forecast: Temperatures increase as Storm Oscar set to hit the UK

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict slightly warmer temperatures and sunny spells throughout the day.

Storm Oscar is set to hit the UK this weekend, with winds picking up on Saturday. However, although there will be increasingly blustery winds in some areas of the country, this will bring warmer air and higher temperatures than of late.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict slightly warmer temperatures and sunny spells throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright, sunny spells with the temperature reaching 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature increasing slightly to its peak of 9C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will quickly become darker, with the temperature remaining at 6C from 6pm onward.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will continue to see sunny spells, interspersed with cloud throughout the day. However, the temperature will be warmer with a peak temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunday in Sunderland is set to be cloudy with a peak temperature of 11C, with early next week set to see cloud and temperatures of around 12C.

According to the Met Office: “The details are uncertain, but it is most likely that the UK will experience rather unsettled weather on Tuesday with a mixture of showers or longer spells of rain, but drier for some areas.

“It will be rather windy with a risk of gales around coasts in the north and west but despite this it is likely to be milder than recently.”

“By mid-November there is an increasing likelihood that drier spells may be longer-lived, but this will also increase the risk of overnight frost and fog.”