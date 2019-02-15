Sunderland weather forecast: Sunshine throughout the day as temperatures continue to climb

The weather in Sunderland is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout most of the day and warmer temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright sunshine, with the temperature reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then see sunny spells throughout, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 10C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening the temperature will dip to 8C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be similar, with sunshine throughout most of the day and a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 Feb to Thursday 28 Feb said: “A cold start to Tuesday with any fog patches clearing to sunny spells. However, it is likely to cloud over from the northwest, with rain and strong winds across the north later.

“The rest of the week is likely to remain settled across the UK, with cloud and rain becoming increasingly restricted to the far north of the UK. Daytime temperatures will be around normal, mild for some, but some overnight fog and rural frost is likely.

“The rest of the month looks set to continue with generally settled theme, with the continued risk of overnight frost and fog.”