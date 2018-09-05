Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain is set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day

The weather this morning will be cloudy, with temperatures of around 13C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be brighter, will a mixture of sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine throughout the afternoon. However the temperature will only increase to 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then continue to be sunny until just after 7pm, before temperatures begin to slowly dip at around 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow in Sunderland will see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and showers. Rainy showers are expected in intervals between 3pm and 9pm. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with showers expected on Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will range from 15-18C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.