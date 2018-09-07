Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and light showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to a mixture of light showers and cloud, with a temperature of around 10C, reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, which are set to occur intermittently from 2pm-5pm, with a peak temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will be overcast and temperatures will continue to be around 14C, until they begin to cool at 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

A mixture of sunny spells and cloud are expected throughout most of the day tomorrow, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunday will see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with heavier rain expected in the early hours of the morning.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.