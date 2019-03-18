Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells.

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, which will continue throughout the morning. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then become overcast, with a small burst of sunny spells at around 4pm. The temperature will remain at 8C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will be 7C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 22 March to Sunday 31 March said: “The south of the UK looks to remain largely dry and settled to begin with, and it could perhaps be quite warm at times in some central and eastern parts of the UK, with the best of the drier and brighter weather here.

“However, unsettled conditions are more likely in the far north and northwest, where wet and windy weather is more likely from time to time.

“Temperatures are most likely to be roughly around the average for the time of year, although some warmer periods are likely in the south when the sun shines, whilst occasionally in the north it may be rather cold, perhaps even with a risk of some overnight frost at times.”