Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather in Sunderland is set to be reasonably bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 20C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see sunny spells, with temperatures reaching 19C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Sunny spells are set to continue this afternoon, with a temperature of 20C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, with temperatures then beginning to dip after around 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be brighter, with bright skies throughout the morning and sunny spells throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Saturday and Sunday are both set to be mostly cloudy, with Saturday seeing some small spells of sun. The temperature over the weekend will dip slightly to around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.