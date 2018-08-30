Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning in Sunderland is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 13C by lunchtime, whereas yesterday's weather saw a mixture of sunny spells and cloud during the morning.

Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then see sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine, with temperatures climbing to around 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then be relatively warm, with sunny spells occurring until 8pm, when it will then become cloudier. Temperatures will continue to be around 13C, until it begins to dip at around 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine. However, there will be very little cloud and it will be slightly warmer, with peak temperatures of around 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Saturday is then set to be a lot cloudier, with a maximum temperature of around 21C. Sunday and Monday are then set to be similar, but with sunny spells interspersed throughout the day. Monday will be cooler with a peak temperature of around 16C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.