Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures plummet below freezing

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, reaching 0C overnight.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be chilly with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 3C by lunchtime.

According to the Met Office forecast for the North East, “It will be a cold day, with light winds, and remaining rather cloudy for some.

“Despite this, bright or sunny spells are likely to develop, most frequent across eastern parts. These perhaps becoming prolonged for a time during the afternoon.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon Sunderland will continue to see sunny spells, but with cloud becoming more prominent. The temperature will remain at 3C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark and cool, with the temperature dipping to 2C by 6pm.

The temperature overnight will dip to 0C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with some small sunny spells late afternoon. Maximum temperature of 5C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Most places are likely to stay dry but rather cloudy through next week.

“The cloudiest and mildest weather is likely to be in the northwest, where it will be cloudy enough for some drizzle over the hills, and sometimes rather windy.

“By the end of the week a change to wetter and windier weather is likely, particularly in the north. There is a risk of snow on hills in the north, and perhaps to lower levels at times too.”