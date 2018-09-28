Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures begin to dip

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be bright and sunny today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, with highs of around 13/14C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be bright and sunny, reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see sunshine, with the temperature increasing to 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, until just after 6pm. Temperatures will then begin to dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is also set to see sunny intervals, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunday will also see sunny spells, but temperatures will cool to 12C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.