Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures begin to cool

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

However, the temperature will begin to cool towards the weekend, dropping to single figures typical of this time of year by early next week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be chilly but sunny at times, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will become cloudier, before sunny spells return at around 3pm. The temperature will remain at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunderland is set to see temperatures of 10C over the weekend, dropping to 8C by early next week.

“It will turn sunnier through the weekend, before thicker cloud brings an increasing shower risk by Monday. Turning colder through the period, accentuated by strengthening winds,” according to the Met Office.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “For much of next week it looks mostly cloudy with the best of the brighter spells in the west. Showers may affect eastern and some central areas, and these could turn wintry over hills.”