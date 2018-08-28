Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but rain could spoil plans

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland this morning is set to be cloudy, with temperatures increasing to around 19C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then see sunny spells, with temperatures still at 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see a mixture of sunny spells and periods of cloud, with it becoming more overcast towards the end of the day. Temperatures of around 17C, which will then begin to slowly dip at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see a mixtures of sunny spells, periods of cloud and light showers, which will become heavier at times.

Temperatures will be around 18C and will reach its peak in the afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week is set to see sunny spells, periods of clouds and temperatures of around 18C, with the weekend climbing to temperatures of around 20C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.