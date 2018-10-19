Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells but cooler temperatures

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict mostly bright sunshine throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 14C and a minimum temperature of 10C.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict mostly bright sunshine throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is set to be similar, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon. There will be some periods of cloud and the temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 14C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

The sunshine will disappear from early evening onward and temperatures will begin to cool, beginning to dip after to 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will also see sunny spells, cloud and a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunday will then be similar, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.