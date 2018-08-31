Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures climb over the weekend

The weather in Sunderland is set to be sunny and bright today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 14/15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see sun and warm temperatures, which will continue into the evening. The peak temperature of 16C will be reached by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Sunny spells will continue until just after 7pm and the temperature will still be around 15C. Temperatures will then begin to slowly dip at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with some small periods of sunny spells and temperatures of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of the weekend into next week looks set to be similar, with Sunday seeing sunny spells and some periods of cloud, with a temperature of around 22C.

However, Monday is then set to see rain, with the rest of the week seeing sunny spells and temperatures of around 15/16C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.