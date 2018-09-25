Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be bright and sunny today today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb this week in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see sunny intervals, but it will still be a little chilly, with temperatures reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will continue to be sunny, before becoming cloudier at around 4pm. The temperature will only increase slightly to 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures then beginning to dip after 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be both warmer and brighter, with sunshine throughout the day and a peak temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

This weekend is set to see sunny intervals, but temperatures will be slightly cooler than earlier in the week.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.