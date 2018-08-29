Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and some small periods of cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland this morning will be a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with some rain expected at around 10am, with temperatures reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is then set to see sunny spells, reaching a peak of 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will be slightly cloudy, before seeing a few more sunny spells. Temperatures will then begin to slowly dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is expected to be similar, with bursts of pure sunshine late morning, and then sunny intervals and some small periods of cloud throughout the rest of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Temperatures are set to slowly climb towards the end of this week, with Saturday and Sunday set to reach peaks of 21C with sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.