Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells and warmer temperatures

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than of late, with Sunderland set to see peaks of 13C this week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be reasonably bright, with sunny spells throughout and the temperature reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells until it becomes cloudy from 4pm onward. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will continue to be cloudy but dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to be bright and sunny throughout most of the day, with some light showers early morning. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”