Sunderland weather forecast: Sunny spells and strong winds

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunny spells, light rain and strong winds throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and light rain. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 47mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then be brighter, with sunshine throughout. The temperature will remain at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be dry throughout. The temperature will be 7C throughout the evening, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see heavy showers, which will change to cloudy conditions by early evening. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 18 March to Wednesday 27 March said: “Dry for many on Monday with only isolated showers. Rain and strengthening winds reach the northwest by Tuesday, then spread to other northern and some central areas.

“Thereafter, the south remains largely dry. It will remain changeable, particularly in the north, with further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”