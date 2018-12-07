Sunderland weather forecast: Strong winds of up to 50mph set to hit Sunderland

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of sunny spells and cloud.

However, it will get increasingly windy throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, but the temperature will dip to 7C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses. The evening will remain dry, but become increasingly windy, reaching a wind gust of 35mph by 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will again be a mixed bag, with a mixture of sunshine, cloud and heavy rain in the evening. Maximum temperature of 9C.

The wind will increase as the day continues, reaching a wind gust of up to 50mph by mid-afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking ahead for the UK in general, “Next week starts generally settled, especially so in the west, whilst scattered showers are likely in the east where they could be wintry at times,” said the Met Office.

“From mid week onwards the weather pattern becomes slow moving, with easterly winds developing and bringing showers to many parts, these possibly wintry away from coastal areas.

“Overnight frosts and patchy freezing fog are also likely at times. Any wet and windy weather is likely to be confined to the west and northwest, although rain may affect the south at times, bringing with it a risk of hill snow.

“Temperatures generally rather cold or cold, perhaps milder at times in the west, as well as in any brief unsettled spells.”