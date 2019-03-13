Sunderland weather forecast: Storm Gareth hits Sunderland but this is when it is expected to end

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as Storm Gareth hits the UK, bringing blustery conditions to Sunderland.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as Storm Gareth hits the UK, bringing blustery conditions to Sunderland.

This morning will see sunny spells, but it will be blustery, with winds of up to 42mph. The temperature will reach 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will be similar, but it will remain windy throughout most of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will remain dry throughout. Winds will begin to ease, dipping to 26mph by 9pm. The temperature will be 7C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see light showers during the early morning, which will change to sunny spells by late morning. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 17 March - Tuesday 26 March said: “Sunshine and showers are likely for many on Sunday, with the risk of hail and thunder.

“Showers in the north may fall as sleet and snow occasionally, especially over higher ground, but it will become drier into Monday. Any strong winds will ease through the day too.

“It will then stay unsettled through the week, particularly in the north. We are likely to see further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”