Sunderland weather forecast: Snow set to hit Sunderland as Met Office issues warnings

The weather in Sunderland is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict cloud, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Sunderland until 12pm today. A second warning for snow and ice is then in place from 12pm today until 11am tomorrow.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be cold and overcast, with the temperature reaching 3C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will remain overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping after 6pm. The temperature overnight will be -2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will continue to see icy conditions, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of -3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 2 Feb to Monday 11 Feb said: “Rain, and possibly outbreaks of sleet and snow will clear from the southeast on Saturday, whilst the north and west will be brighter with wintry showers.

“By Sunday the brighter, showery conditions should have become more widespread. Thereafter, it will stay unsettled with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by brighter and showery interludes.

“Snow is possible across most parts of the country at times, with the potential for some occasionally disruptive snow, although there is uncertainty in any detail.

“It will often be windy with a risk of coastal gales, and staying generally cold with overnight frost and risk of ice. Towards the end of this period there is a low chance that the winds will turn east or northeasterly bringing even colder weather.”