Sunderland weather forecast: Rain set to hit Sunderland today but this is when it will stop

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunshine and rain.

This morning will begin cloudy, before light rain hits from 10am until around 11am. The temperature will slowly climb to 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will see light rain hit from 12pm until around 1pm, when bright sunshine will then appear throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase to its peak of 7C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then continue to be clear and bright, with the temperature remaining at 7C throughout. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 8 April to Wednesday 17 April said: “Initially, it will be bright in the west, but largely cloudy elsewhere. Some isolated showers are also likely, with light rain and drizzle in the east.

“There will be the chance of overnight frost, especially in the north, where it will feel cold.

“The brightest conditions will continue to be in the west, with mainly cloudy conditions in the east.

“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average to rather warm in the south and west, and it will feel cold in many eastern areas.”