Sunderland weather forecast: Met Office warnings in place as fog hits Sunderland

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with foggy conditions and cloud throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for fog is in place until 11am today.

The weather is set to be dull today, with foggy conditions and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be dull, with cloud throughout the morning and foggy conditions which will slowly lift. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

The rest of the afternoon will remain overcast, with the temperature remaining at 7C throughout

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will remain dry, with the temperature remaining at 7C. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 4 March to Wednesday 13 March said: “Monday will be largely cloudy, wet and windy with showers or longer spells of rain for many, and possibly some hill snow, although details are currently uncertain.

“The best of any drier weather will probably be in the north. Spells of wet and windy weather are likely to continue through the rest of the week, interspersed with some drier, brighter periods.

“Further strong winds and gales are likely in exposed areas, particularly in the northwest. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal for the start of spring, perhaps temporarily milder as weather fronts move across.

“On high ground in the north, it may be cold enough for some snow to fall, and there is the continued threat of overnight frosts where skies clear.”