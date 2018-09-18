Sunderland weather forecast: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as strong winds set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day, with the remnants of Storm Helene bringing gusty winds to the area.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be overcast with temperatures reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy until about 3pm, when the sun will then make an appearance. Peak temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, until just after 7pm. Temperatures will still be around 18C, slowly dipping after around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will begin dry, but a band of rain is set to hit mid-afternoon, before clearing to sunny spells later in the day.

However, strong winds are set to hit Sunderland tomorrow, as Storm Helene brings gusty weather to the North of England.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for Sunderland between 6am and 10pm, Maximum temperature 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.