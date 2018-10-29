Sunderland weather forecast: Icy conditions as temperatures plummet

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be cold today, as forecasters predict low temperatures and icy conditions

This morning will see frosty and icy conditions as temperatures plummeted overnight. As the morning progresses, there will be some sunny spells, but the temperature will only reach 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see some sunny spells, but it won’t get much warmer as the temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of cloud and rain throughout the day, with the peak temperature set to remain at 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”