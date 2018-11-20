Sunderland weather forecast: Heavy rain throughout the day as temperatures drop

The weather in Sunderland is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict heavy rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 0C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see lighter rain turn heavier by 10am, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Heavy rain will continue throughout the afternoon, becoming slightly lighter at times, with the temperature dipping to 7C from 3pm onward.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Heavy rain will continue throughout the evening, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Rain will then continue overnight and into tomorrow morning, easing off by 1pm. Maximum temperature of 7C and minimum temperature of 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

According to the Met Office, Wednesday to Friday in the North East will see “Winds easing, but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain, wintry across hills. Becoming drier and brighter on Friday. Risk of frost and icy patches overnight.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Through the rest of November, there will often be cloudy skies, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hillsnow in the north of the UK.

“There will be some sunny spells too, although the breeze will make for a marked wind chill at times, especially in the south and west where there may be gales in exposed areas.”