Sunderland weather forecast: Heavy rain hits but this is when sunshine will return

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see heavy rain easing by around 10am, turning to cloud. The temperature will reach 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Light rain will from 1pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 6C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Light rain will continue throughout the evening and into the early hours of tomorrow morning. The temperature will dip to 5C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see light rain and cloud at first, but from 12pm onwards there will be bright sunshine, which will continue throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 7 April to Tuesday 16 April said: “A dry end to the weekend for many places, although still the chance of some showers across southwestern and northeastern parts, otherwise bright with spells of sunshine.

“Feeling cold in the east, with brisk easterly winds at times, whilst the west will be warmer. This pattern is likely to continue through next week with the greatest risk of showers likely to be across southern and some eastern areas, with many places dry.

“As we head towards mid month it will gradually become more settled with the driest weather towards the west and northwest.”