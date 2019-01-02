Sunderland weather forecast: Frosty conditions as temperatures plummet close to freezing

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, reaching 0C overnight.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see some sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by lunchtime.

According to the Met Office, the North East will see “A cold, generally cloudy start but with a frost likely in places”.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature dipping to 3C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 2C by 6pm.

The temperature overnight will dip to 0C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of just 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead into January, “The second week of the the New Year starts mainly settled,” according to the Met Office.

“Most places look to be dry with sunny spells after frosty starts, although some fog patches may be slow to clear.

“The far north and northwest may be cloudier with some drizzle over the hills, with these conditions perhaps spreading to eastern areas.”