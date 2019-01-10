Sunderland weather forecast: Dull day but this is when the sun is set to return

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be chilly and overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 1pm. There will be some small sunny spells between 2pm and 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 8pm. The temperature overnight will be 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Saturday will then see bright sunshine in the morning, with Sunday set to see sunny spells throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather.

“Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”