Sunderland weather forecast: Dull and cloudy but this is when the sun will return

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a dull as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be overcast, with a temperature of around 12C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to be dull and cloudy, with temperatures only increasing to 13C. It will remain this temperature throughout the rest of the day.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Again, this evening will be similar, with cloud and a temperature of 13C. The temperature will then begin to dip at around 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be a lot brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 14-17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.