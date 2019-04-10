Sunderland weather forecast: Cloudy start but this is when sunshine will appear

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 6C by 10am and remain so throughout the rest of the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will remain cloudy, but bright, uninterrupted sunshine will occur from 3pm onwards. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 7C by 3pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will remain sunny, with the rest of the evening set to be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 5C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 April to Tuesday 23 April said: “Sunday will be mostly fine and dry with sunny spells for most. Chance of a few showers in the east. Generally rather cold, with widespread overnight frost.

“Temperatures perhaps closer to normal in sheltered and sunnier western parts. There is the increasing signal into next week of conditions turning more changeable across the south and southwest with some spells of rain, with any further northward spread uncertain.

“The spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with showers, also with drier and brighter spells of weather.”