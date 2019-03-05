Sunderland weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when rain could spoil plans

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day and some small periods of sunny spells.

There will be some small sunny spells early morning, before turning cloudy. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will remain overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see small sunny spells, before the rest of the evening is cloudy but dry. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see then see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day, interspersed with some small periods of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 11C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 9 March to Monday 18 March said: “Saturday is looking windy with gales or severe gales as cloud, rain and hill snow push eastwards across the UK, sunny spells and showers following into the west.

“Further showers likely on Sunday, perhaps some more persistent rain or hill snow for a time.

“As temperatures drop below average for the time of year there will be an increasing risk of hail, sleet and snow to lower levels, mainly in the north.

“The following week will start unsettled with further some rain, sleet and snow.

“There may be a more settled interlude later Monday into Tuesday but further spells of wet weather will push in through the rest of the period.”