Sunderland weather forecast: Cloudy day but temperatures set to climb

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, with temperatures set to soar to 17C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak temperature of 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will see a small period of sunny spells, before turning cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 8C throughout the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 7pm and remain so throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C. Temperatures will continue to climb as the week progresses, reaching 17C by Saturday.



What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 April to Monday 29 April said: “Easter weekend is likely to start off warm or very warm for most areas with a good deal of dry sunny weather.

“However, some coasts will be a little cooler with the onshore breeze.

“As we head towards the end of the weekend, there is increasing uncertainty so please keep up to date with the latest forecast if you are making plans. It does look as if it will turn more changeable and cooler from the northwest from Sunday.”