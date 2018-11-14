Sunderland weather forecast: Cloudy day as temperatures begin to cool

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

The temperature will begin to cool towards the weekend, dropping to single figures typical of this time of year by early next week.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see some light showers, but will be mainly cloudy and dry, with the temperature reaching its peak of 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will remain cloudy with the temperature remaining at 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 5pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Sunderland is set to see temperatures of 10C over the weekend, dropping to 8C by early next week.

“Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”