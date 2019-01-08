Sunderland weather forecast: Brighter day but temperatures plummet

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be a lot cooler than of late.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be chilly, with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon Sunderland will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature dipping to 6C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 7pm. The temperature overnight will be 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be less sunny, with a mixture of some small sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 5C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 12 Jan to Monday 21 Jan explains that “It will probably turn more unsettled in the north during the weekend, with heavy rain and strong winds, followed by showers, these possibly turning wintry over higher ground.

“Elsewhere, mostly cloudy with perhaps some brighter spells to the lee of high ground.

“Windier for many, with the risk of coastal gales in the north.

“There is a trend towards more changeable conditions during next week, with spells of rain followed by colder and showery conditions, possibly turning to snow on northern hills.”