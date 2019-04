Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will be mostly bright, with sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Early afternoon will be mostly sunny, before turning cloudier late afternoon.The temperature will remain at 8C throughout the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will then turn clear and remain dry throughout the rest of the night. The temperature will dip to 6C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.



What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 13 April to Monday 22 April said: “The weekend will be largely fine and dry with sunny spells for many. Perhaps a few scattered showers are possible in the east.

“Generally rather cold, with widespread overnight frost. Temperatures perhaps closer to normal in sheltered and sunnier western parts.

“There is the increasing signal into next week of conditions turning more changeable across the south and southwest with some spells of rain, with any further northward spread uncertain.”