Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see mostly bright and uninterrrupted sunshine, with small periods of cloud between 11am and 12pm. The temperature will reach its peak 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then remain mostly sunny and bright, but it will begin to become cloudy from 3pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 9C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 7pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout, with a chance of light showers. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 9 April to Thursday 18 April said: “Rain for parts of southwest, central and eastern England on Tuesday.

“Brighter to the north, though some showers likely here for a time. Remaining changeable for a time thereafter, with rain and showers likely at times.

“However, some drier and brighter weather is also possible, with the brightest skies most likely in the west.

“From the second full week of April we are likely to see a good deal of dry weather, especially in the north.”