Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is how long it will last

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from 1pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 5C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 7C. However, Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 April to Thursday 25 April said: “Central and eastern areas will be largely dry to start the period, with some bright or sunny spells likely.

“In the west and southwest however, it will be cloudier initially, with some rain or scattered showers at times, and they could be accompanied by strong winds.

“Temperatures should rise to average occasionally, and they could turn locally rather warm in the south and east.”