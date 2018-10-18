Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but temperatures plummet

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict bright sunshine throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 10C and a minimum temperature of 6C.

The weather in Sunderland is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict bright sunshine throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be sunny, with sunshine forecast throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is set to be similar, with bright skies forecast throughout the afternoon. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 10C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

The sunshine will disappear from early evening onward and temperatures will begin to cool, dipping to 9C by 6pm. Overnight, temperatures will cool to just 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be less sunny but slightly warmer, with mostly cloud and a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Saturday and Sunday will then see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud and a temperature of 16/17C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.