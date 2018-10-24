Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine but cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict bright sunny spells and cloud.

Temperatures will be cool, with a peak of 12C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to see bright sunshine, with the temperature reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine, with the temperature remaining at 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will see some sunny spells before then becoming cloudy and remaining so throughout the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The rest of the week is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with temperatures ranging from 8-13C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.