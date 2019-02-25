Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures set to soar

Sunderland is set to be bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day and warm temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be bright, with sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is will continue to see sunshine, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 14C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 8C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be similar, with sunshine throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Thursday 28 February to Saturday 9 March said: “There is a great deal of uncertainty through Thursday and Friday. Some signals suggest a breakdown of settled conditions from the Atlantic, which would bring a greater chance of thicker cloud, wind and rain, particularly for the west.

“The other scenario is for settled conditions to continue until the weekend, extending the spell of drier weather.

“By the weekend Atlantic weather systems look more likely to bring spells of wet and windy weather across all areas, with the west more prone to the wettest and windiest conditions.

“Some snow is possible over higher ground in the north. Brighter, drier spells are also likely in between frontal systems; so generally turning much more unsettled than recently across the UK. Feeling colder with temperatures closer to average.”