Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures rise

The weather in Sunderland is set to a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 18C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon is set again set to see a mixture of sunny spells and clouds, with the temperature remaining at 18C. are set to continue this afternoon, with a temperature of 20C.

However, there’s is a chance of light showers at 4pm, when it will then become cloudier.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will remain cloudy, with temperatures then beginning to dip after around 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Although tomorrow is set to be cooler, it will also be a lot brighter, with pure sunshine forecast throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Saturday and Sunday are both set to see a mixture of sunny spells throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.