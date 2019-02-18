Sunderland weather forecast: Bright sunshine and warmer temperatures

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout most of the day, with some periods of cloud and light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will see bright sunshine, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine, with the temperature remaining at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening the temperature will dip to 7C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of light rain, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”