Sunderland weather forecast: Bonfire Night in Sunderland looks set to be dry and cloudy

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict mostly cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

The weather in Sunderland is set to be dull today as forecasters predict mostly cloud throughout the day

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

The sun will make a slight appearance at around 12pm before then becoming cloudy again. The rest of the afternoon will then continue to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, but Bonfire Night will remain dry throughout the evening, with a temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day. However, it will be slightly warmer with a temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking further ahead, “Following the mild but rather unsettled weather pattern during the first half of November, there is an increasing likelihood of drier conditions becoming established across the British Isles for the last two weeks, and into the start of December,” according to the Met Office.

“Outbreaks of rain look set to become more confined to parts of the north and northwest, and even here tending to ease.

“With longer spells of settled weather developing frost and fog are more likely to form overnight. These could be slow to clear during the daytime, given the time of year.

“A dip in the temperature will also be accompanied by a greater chance of some snow, especially over high ground in the north.”