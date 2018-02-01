Sunderland volunteer Jade hopes to make a difference in Zambia

A group of employees from a company with a site in Sunderland will be heading to Zambia later this year as part of an international project.

Fifteen BGL volunteers will travel to Bissell in Zambia in May to put the finishing touches to a three-classroom school in the village, just outside the capital, Lusaka.

The project will be wholly funded by BGL, through a corporate donation and fundraising by the lucky 15 going on the trip.

The aim of the partnership with Build It International is to create opportunities for young people and their communities through skills training, work experience and essential community building projects in Zambia.

Previous BGL-funded projects include a two-laboratory science block at Linda community school in Lusaka, a health clinic in Kapiri, and a school in Kabaka.

This year’s project involves the construction of three classrooms, which will allow the school to become a registered exam centre and secure a trained teacher supplied by The Ministry of Education.

BGL received almost 100 applications from employees hoping to be involved in the project.

The successful 15 include Jade Bambrough, who is based at BGL Group’s Sunderland contact centre.

Jade and the rest of the team have each been tasked with raising at least £2,000, which will go towards the project.

Jade, a customer experience representative, said: “I’m very excited that I’ve been chosen to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Zambia.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the community of Bissel and making a difference to their lives.”

Andrew Jowett, chief executive of Build it International, said: “I’m thrilled that for another year BGL has chosen Build it International as its charity partner.

“We’ll be working together to create opportunities for young people and their communities through skills training, work experience and the building of a new three-classroom school in Bissell, a poor rural community in Zambia.

“The addition of the new school block will make a difference to thousands of lives in this community, thank you BGL.”