Sunderland University student designs mayor's ball gown after pursuing dream career as fashion designer

A Sunderland University student has overcome illness to pursue her dream career as a fashion designer.

Kirsty Thompson had always wanted a career in the fashion industry, and had gone to university to follow her dream.

Kirsty Thompson with Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Lynda Scanlan.

But illness put a stop to her studies, and she resigned herself to working in a bank for the rest of her life.

However two years ago, with the encouragement of her sisters, Kirsty took the plunge and returned to full time education – and has now been chosen to create a gown for the Mayor of Sunderland.

Kirsty, 30, from Ryhope, is in the final year of her BA Fashion Design & Promotion degree at Sunderland University, but until recently she was working for Virgin Money, and her dreams of becoming a designer had all but been forgotten.

She says: “Ten years ago I went to De Montfort University, in Leicester, and studied for a year and a half, but then I fell ill with IBS.

"I couldn’t leave the house, and my mam and dad persuaded me to come home.

“I just left education behind, and I got a job in a bank.”

Thought Kirsty admits it has been a hard road, going back to university has changed everything – even leading to her landing a new job while she was still studying.

“Are part of the Fashion Design & Promotion degree you have to do a placement, and I did my placement at House of Mooshki in Seaham, the bridal occasional wear shop," she said.

"They design the product for their customers, and I offered to work there for free for two months, just to get some experience for my CV.

“Then just before Christmas they asked me to come along to the staff Christmas party, but when I got there they offered me a job.”

Kirsty handed in her notice at the bank, and now she is covering maternity leave doing the shop’s accounts, as well as sewing two days a week.

“The dresses come in from China, and we have to take them apart and put them all together again so that they’re perfect for our clients.

"That’s someone’s wedding dress, and that means so much. It’s a lot of work, but I really enjoy it."

A further boost to her ambitions came when Kirsty volunteered to undertake a paid project to create the Mayor of Sunderland’s gown for the annual Mayor’s Ball.

“I’ve got help from Jill Kirkham (programme leader for fashion design and promotion at the university) and from people at work, so I was very confident I would get it finished in time," she said.

“Designing and creating the Mayor’s dress has really catapulted me into the real world, but thanks to my background in sewing, and my studies in design, I am really confident. “

Kirsty is now focussed on her future, and the day before the Mayor’s Ball was in London at the Drapers Sustainability conference, thanks to funding support from the Sunderland University's DOSH (Development Officer Scholarships) scheme.

After graduation Kirsty is planning to go freelance as a dress designer.

But before that she has her graduation to look forward to – and is aiming to spend her summer in a Paris fashion house.

But Kirsty says she will always be grateful to the Mayor of Sunderland, who helped her take the next step.

“Lynda took me on faith, without seeing any of my work, and I’ll be forever grateful.

“This has given me the perfect opportunity to start my professional practice and take on more clients – and helped make my dream of becoming a designer come true.”

The Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Lynda Scanlan, said: “As Mayor of Sunderland I was keen to help promote the creative talent we have here in our city, and approached our partners at the university who were delighted to help.

“The fashion and design department is excellent and put me in touch with Kirsty who I paid to work with me on ideas for the dress.

"I’m proud to support local businesses such as the one Kirsty has set up, and couldn’t be more pleased with what she created for me to wear at the charity ball.

“It was a pleasure to meet Kirsty who has worked so hard to design and actually make the dress herself, and I hope it helps showcase her remarkable talent and skills.”

Coun Scanlan added: “I’m sure that we all wish Kirsty the best of luck in her future career, her story shows what people can achieve with determination, ambition and the right kind of support.”

Every year the university offers tens of thousands of pounds worth of funding to current students, to help improve their studies, professional practice and employability.

DOSH offers students studying at Sunderland non-means test, not-repayable scholarships from £250 to £10,000.

Kirsty will graduate this summer and has just been accepted as a member of the university’s Enterprise Place to launch her new business ARUNA COUTURE.