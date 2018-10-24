Sunderland University's new team of lifesavers are ready for action

The first cohort of paramedics to graduate from the University of Sunderland are ready to get to work saving lives.

The team is the first in a long line of freshly university-trained North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) paramedics ready to help address the national shortage.

Paul Elliott, Senior Lecturer Clinical Skills, Paramedic Practice Program at the University of Sunderland.

Together the university and NEAS have worked in partnership to develop the bespoke specialist training programme which is now helping train the new recruits.

The first 19 started their course in September 2016 and have now successfully completed two years of study.

Being employed by NEAS has allowed the students to balance studying with working their operational shifts. And the graduating cohort say they could not have asked for a better two years to prepare them for their new roles.

Denise Bridge has spent 10 years with the NEAS, first as an emergency care assistant, then as a technician, and says she’s always had the confidence that a paramedic clinical lead was there to act as her blanket of support.

Paramedic student Steve Merrifield at the University of Sunderland.

Now, after two years of hard work, she’s part of the first cohort to qualify with a University of Sunderland’s Paramedic Practice HE Diploma, and she will now be the one acting as the “blanket” for others when she prepares to take the lead on board the ambulance.

She said: “The course has been an incredible personal challenge, balancing a full-time job with my studies, and I’m relieved I’ve got through it. The academic side of the course didn’t come easy, and there was the added pressure that I would breeze through it because I already worked for the Ambulance Service, but you have to believe in yourself.

"When I passed I walked around in a daze thinking ‘I have done it’, there were so many emotions that I had passed. This is not the type of career you can do unless you love it.”

Steve Merrifield, from South Shields, is also delighted to have completed his two years of high-level study.

The newly trained paramedics are all smiles.

He said: “It has been intense but definitely worth it. Working long shifts then coping with the study takes organisation but we’ve all had incredible support from the university and the North East Ambulance Service.

"The lectures have been really easy to access and we’ve been looked after all the way."

Victoria Duffy, Programme Leader and Senior Lecturer in Clinical Skills at the university, said: "We are delighted to see our inaugural cohort graduate and register as paramedics.

"As a group they have worked extremely hard and achieved huge successes, both personal and professional and as a programme team it has been a pleasure and a privilege to watch them grow and develop into autonomous practitioners.

"They are a credit to the Ambulance Service and have set a fantastic precedent for Paramedicine at the University of Sunderland."

Caroline Thurlbeck, Director of Strategy, Workforce and Transformation at NEAS, said: "On behalf of the NEAS, I would like to congratulate our first cohort and look forward to watching their careers continue to flourish within our service."