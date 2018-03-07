Sunderland University celebrates a year in Hong Kong

Ambitious plans to create an Asian hub in Hong Kong are proving successful.

The University of Sunderland is celebrating the first anniversary of its campus in Hong Kong and looking forward to what the future holds.

The University of Sunderland's Hong Kong campus is thriving.

Officially opened in March 2017, and providing spaces for 1,000 students, the facility helped break the mould in terms of cross-continent student opportunities.

Based in the heart of central district, Hong Kong, the campus enables students to attain a globally recognised degree from a UK university.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sunderland, Shirley Atkinson, said: “Since opening our Hong Kong Campus in March last year, our reputation as a provider of first-class higher education and globally recognised qualifications has expanded even further.

“Just by having a physical presence in such an economically important city, in such a vibrant part of the world, has raised our profile significantly.

Hong Kong central area where The University of Sunderland's campus is based.

“We are continuously developing new opportunities for our university community to benefit from our presence in Sunderland, London and now Hong Kong.

“Marking the first anniversary of the Hong Kong Campus gives us a chance to reflect on our ‘career-ready’ ethos and how that is now reaching across continents to provide the best student experience possible.

“I am so proud of everything we have achieved in Hong Kong. I think our staff and students are exceptional and our vision for the campus is to continue doing what we are good at, delivering excellent teaching and developing our collaboration with the business community."

Students who are based in the Asia campus can opt to study a semester or two in the UK – at either the University’s London Campus or in the North East – gaining vital networking opportunities and future career contacts.

Steven Ng, Acting Hong Kong Campus Director, was keen to emphasise the work underway to cement strong ties between Sunderland and Hong Kong.

He said: “Our links with the various campuses and facilities in Sunderland is closer than ever and we also benefit from learning from the experience of the University of Sunderland in London."

The campus offers a variety of courses for students from Bachelors’ degrees with honours to top up degrees and post-graduate programmes.

New programmes in Hong Kong include Msc Data Science, MSc Tourism and Hospitality, PG Certificate in Leadership and Change, BA (Hons) Business and Management and BA (Hons) Business and Marketing top up.

Steven said future plans include broadening the portfolio of programmes to better suit the needs of the Hong Kong market, as well as approaching secondary schools to increase awareness of what is on offer.