Sunderland University calling on students to sign up for city running festival

Sunderland University is calling on staff and students alike to lace up their trainers for this year’s city running festival.

The university has signed up as a sponsor of the popular Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10k runs, which take place on Sunday, May 13.

Sunderland University students, left to right, Rebecca Coatsworth, Caitlin Mason, Craig Thomspon, Stephen Watson, Alisha Hughes, and Aaron Grievson, celebrate sponsorship of the Siglion Sunderland City 10k and half marathon.

Inspiring its campus community towards a healthy and active lifestyle is part of the university’s wider wellbeing campaign.

As part of the new partnership, the event organisers have offered a special discount on race entries to anyone working or studying at the university.

Those who sign up will be encouraged to raise money for good causes, including for the event’s official charity partner, St Benedict’s Hospice.

The university is also helping to recruit volunteers, vital for putting on a successful event.

Graeme Thompson, pro vice-chancellor at the university, said: “I have no doubt that many of our staff and students will want to be part of a fantastic occasion that takes in a host of Wearside’s many wonders, from our spectacular coast to the recent exciting developments taking place in the city.

“Thanks to the central start and finish, it will all be invigorated by a brilliant atmosphere.

“We believe that our university has an important role to play in the city, making a significant social, economic and cultural contribution to our locality that encourages our staff and students to engage with and support our communities.

“By partnering with The Run Sunderland Festival, we’re able to make a wider contribution to our place and to society.”

Event founder and Sunderland University chancellor Steve Cram added: “We are delighted to be working so closely with the University of Sunderland for the 2018 Siglion Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K.

“Over the years of the Run Sunderland Festival, we have seen plenty of staff and students get involved, but now we have developed a really exciting partnership that will see even greater involvement and engagement between the university and one of the city’s big events of the year.”

The races will start and finish in Keel Square, a site which city leaders say has become a symbol of Sunderland’s renewal and regeneration.

Runners can sign up to either the half marathon or the 10k at www.sunderlandcity10k.co.uk.